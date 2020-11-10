Bossip Video

It’s a blended family, hold the beef.

The drama between Gloria Govan and the baby daddy of her twins has official sizzled, at least in the public eye. The former Basketball Wives stars, her new fiance and her ex Matt Barnes are all on better terms after years of messy co-parenting drama.

Govan, Barnes and her current boo Derek Fisher all came together to celebrate the birthday of the former couple’s twin boys. The 12-year-old boys gathered in a group with their mom, dad and future step-dad. Matt shared the photo on social media, calling the occasion “birthday dinner for the bros,” referring to his and Gloria’s kids.

Matt Barnes didn’t elaborate on his current relationship with Gloria or Derek Fisher, but the group outing seems like a huge step after years of turmoil between him and the couple. A few years ago, Barnes physically assaulted Fisher, his former teammate, at the home of Govan when he found out they were dating. At that time they had not been in a relationship.

Ever since the physical incident between Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher, Matt and Gloria were in a nasty custody battle resulting in the mom being arrested for felony child endangerment after a they physically fought over their kids in public. It seems like that’s all water under the bridge now.