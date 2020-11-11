Bossip Video

What a d!¢k.

Florida be Florida’ing and this is some of the most Florida s#!t that ever Florida’ed.

According to the Miami Herald, a 21-year-old named Dustin Allen Kouns was sitting at a red light revving the engine in his car. The driver in front of him, Toby Keaton, got out of his car to inquire as to why Kouns was actin’ an ass. In the course of the conversation, Keaton told Kouns, “You must have a small d**k.”

We’re crying.

The police report states that at this point, Kouns produced a 9mm handgun, held it sideways like he was starring in Soup Cookies ‘N The Hood, and pointed it at Keaton. Kouns told police, “I flashed a gun at him so I was protecting myself.” Protecting yourself from what, exactly? Having a small d**k? Is having a small d**k a threat to your life? If so, then he should have been pointing the gun at the small d**k, not the Black man.

Kouns later revealed to the police that he bought the handgun on the street but wasn’t intending to do anything “stupid with it.”

Ultimately, Kouns was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and dealing in stolen property. Cops also hit him with a misdemeanor for driving without a valid driver’s license. He was eventually released from the county jail on Stock Island earlier this month after posting a $32,500 bond.

What do YOU think about this crazy story? Are Florida folks really out here doing the most? Tell us down below!