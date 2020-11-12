Bossip Video

A Black woman is Vice President-elect and the racists are triggered.

Kamala Harris probably isn’t new to white folks coming at her with racist rhetoric but when you become the first Black Vice President-elect AND you’re a woman, the bigotry hits a lil’ different. According to ABC 7, a California couple is now under fire for such behavior.

The now-former President of Las Lomitas school board in California, Jon Venverloh, has resigned from his position after it was discovered that his wife, Mehridith Philips Venverloh, pressed “send” on numerous racist, sexist, and homophobic tweets against the VP-elect. The tweets have obviously been deleted at this point, but an elephant’s memory ain’t got S#!T on Twitter’s screenshots. Peep what ol’ Mehridith (what an ugly ass way to spell “Meredith”) had to say back when she had keyboard courage:

“All she needs to be qualified is a black p***y! No brain needed!”

B-b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse via NY Post:

Another post suggested that Harris had used sex to “whore” her way to her history-making position, with other posts also attacking the LGBTQ community.

On one hand, it’s confounding that these soup cookies still think they can post whatever they want on social media and it won’t come back to bite them in their bigoted asses. It’s called SOCIAL media. Open to the public. Everyone can see it. On the other hand, these types of people aren’t very smart regardless of their education level. Here’s what this broad had to say for herself:

Words cannot express how sorry I am for the offensive posts I made on social media in the middle of the night last night. Those who know me know I am passionate about my beliefs, and I do not shy away from sharing those views. However, last night in a moment of disappointment, I wrote vulgar words that crossed the line, words that are inconsistent with my values and my family’s values. For this, I am deeply sorry and ashamed. This is a really painful way to fail my family, friends and community.

Her husband, Jon Venverloh swiftly resigned after a school board petition was signed by more than 100 people in just hours. The former Google executive had this to say about his wife’s explosive comments in a statement:

“Given my wife’s social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know that my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the District over the two years remaining in my term.”

Philips Venverloh tried to do damage control even further by blaming her racist Twitter fingers on her “debilitating neurological disease.” Apparently, she had been off her meds.

“I believe that the change in medication reduced my judgment between right and wrong when I made the posts,” she said.

Mehridith needth to eateth a whole d**keth.