‘Blindfire’ Exclusive Clip: Talk Gets Heated When Cops Try Apologizing For Officer Involved Shooting “You Don’t Get To Be Sorry” [VIDEO]

This film hits way too close to home considering the times.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from ‘Blindfire,’ a new film that explores how lives are left in pieces after a white cop responds to a violent hostage call and kills an innocent Black man. The clip features Edwina Findley Dickerson (“Fear The Walking Dead,” “The Wire”) and Jim Beaver (“Deadwood,” “Supernatural”) having a heated discussion about the racially charged shooting that takes place in the film.

Wow. She went off! “You don’t get to be sorry!”

The film arrives in select theaters and virtual cinemas on November 13, 2020 and on Digital and VOD on November 20, 2020 from Kandoo Films. The racially charged film, starring Brian Geraghty (“Chicago PD,” The Hurt Locker), Sharon Leal (Dream Girls, “Council of Dads”), Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”), Edwina Findley Dickerson (“Fear The Walking Dead,” “The Wire”), Jim Beaver (“Deadwood,” “Supernatural”) and Chiké Okonkwo (The Birth of a Nation, “Being Mary Jane”), along with Wayne Brady (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” “Let’s Make a Deal”), explores the aftermath of a tragedy involving a white cop who is accused of wrongfully shooting and killing a Black man.

Inspired by actual events, BLINDFIRE follows Will Bishop (Geraghty), a white cop who responds to a violent hostage call and unjustifiably kills the Black man (Okonkwo) in his own home. After Bishop learns of the victim’s innocence and is suddenly facing repercussions for his actions, he is forced to confront extremely difficult conversations with his partner (Leal), as well as the family of the victim, and must examine his own accountability while attempting to find the person who he feels is actually responsible for the tragic chain of events. Produced by Howard Barish (13th, Skin In The Game), the compelling drama echoes much of the conversation taking place in society today and offers a unique exploration of this timely issue from both sides.