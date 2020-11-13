“Iyanla, Fix My Life” Exclusive: Luenell Tells Iyanla “I’m A Nightmare If You Cross Me” [VIDEO]

Happy Friday guys! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” and this one is definitely a doozy because it features one of our favorite bad girls of comedy…

Tomorrow night’s episode of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” features comedienne Luenell, who is confident about her place in Hollywood, but not quite as sure she can change her negative behavior. Check out an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode below:

Auntie to auntie — which of these women scares you more? We actually think Iyanla may have her hands full with this one. When Luenell says she’s a nightmare if you cross her — we DEFINITELY believe her.

Here’s more about the episode:

Comedian Luenell has made a career out of making people laugh, both at her expense and those around her. But after years of failing to address past traumas, the humor she revels in has now turned to anger and a tumultuous relationship with her daughter.

Gotta love how Iyanla stays bringing families closer together, riiiight?

Episode: The Masks We Wear of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” airs Saturday, November 14 at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?