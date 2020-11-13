Bossip Video

Put ’em on blast!

Ahmaud Arbery was killed by racists. Yesterday, the proof that these men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan, were exposed as racists when prosecutors read aloud their texts and social media posts according to ABC News. The men participated in a social media group about becoming vigilantes where violent videos called “Coon On The Highway” were posted and circulated.

A childhood friend of Travis McMichael’s named Zachary Langford testified that the “facetious” messages were “referring to a raccoon”. Yeah, sure…

In previous bond hearings, the district attorney showed numerous texts that showed William Bryan using the n-word regularly.

Gregory McMichael’s Facebook page showed that he posted content from a group called Identity Dixie which stated things like, “stop letting strangers lecture you about your ancestors.” This group is linked to other hate groups according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Both Langford and his wife, Ashley Langford, testified that Travis McMichael felt remorse after Arbery’s death. They and other friends described him as the fun guy in their social circle who often was making jokes.

These hillbillies’ idea of a “fun guy” is one who goes around murdering Black people. The McMichaels have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault while William Bryan has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

That saddest part is that Wanda Cooper Jones, Arbery’s mother, was present during the painful hearing. She had to sit and listen to all of the awful names these murders we’re calling her son and countless other Black folks. During the hearing, Ms. Jones took to the stand and said that all three suspects are “proud of what they’ve done” and would do so again if given the opportunity.

“I have suffered,” Wanda added. “I continue to suffer mentally and emotionally while I wait for justice for my son.”

We sincerely hope all three of these soup cookies rot in prison for the rest of their days.