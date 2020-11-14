Bossip Video

After being off of social media for some time, Jaguar Wright has something to say to Common. The singer previously alleged she was sexually assaulted by the rapper years ago during an Instagram live rant. The allegations were recorded and shared all over the internet with Common responding to them for the first time earlier this month.

When asked about the incident, the Chicago born emcee denied Jaguar’s story, but sent her his best wishes since she believed she was “going through some things.” Jaquar is now responding sarcastically to Common’s reaction on Instagram, accusing him of getting her account shut down. In a post, the singer wrote:

“TICK TICK…TICK TICK! WILL I BE TALKING TO YOUR LAWYER TODAY LONNY!?

Referring to Common by his real name, Lonny, Jaguar continued on the caption:

“Out of IG jail and we’re back at it again! I’m so tired of all these stacked decks! This is the second time I’ve been on [lock and key emoji] down .. after being reported for harassment by @common .. though he has sent Hella Trolls to my @dalladelphiaproductions zoom room meetings, and countless trolls here on IG to attack or set me up for defamation suits! I do my own wet werk and don’t hide my intentions!”

In the rest of the message, Jaguar attacked Common’s love life.

“ Lonny, you have become so fake; I have to listen to your old records just to remember you use to be a real dude! Then .. that last relationship, just broke down like an old #fordpickup on I-30 N! Why do they all leave Lonny? Did you break up with all these amazing women from your past? Or, did they [run] just like I did!? Why Lonny!? #whycomelonny #ucantmakemewhat2do #yupisaidit #wcwmeetingusa #dalladelphia #meetthejohnsons #metoomissedwho2020 #ripmo3 #dallaslife #gone2soon #hisstory #possibilityhistorians”

Back in August was when Wright first made the accusation she spent time with Common and she felt like he was forcing himself on her while she slept.

I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t,” she said. “I open my mouth and this n***a tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**king with him, because n***a if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

Before Common responded publicly, Jaguar apologized to his current girlfriend Tiffany Haddish for any distress she may have caused by telling her story.