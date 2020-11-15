Jeremih is reportedly in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.
Fans first learned of this news from some of Jeremih’s closest friends and collaborators in the music industry, who posted on social media asking for prayers and well wishes for the singer.
“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”
50 Cent also tweeted about the situation, writing, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real.”
Hitmaka took to Instagram to post a message about his friend, saying, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.