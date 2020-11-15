Bossip Video

Jeremih is reportedly in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Fans first learned of this news from some of Jeremih’s closest friends and collaborators in the music industry, who posted on social media asking for prayers and well wishes for the singer.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

50 Cent also tweeted about the situation, writing, “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real.”



Hitmaka took to Instagram to post a message about his friend, saying, “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

After these posts, TMZ went on to confirm that Jeremih is hospitalized with COVID-19, and unfortunately, he’s not doing well. Initially, sources with direct knowledge told the publication that the R&B singer is being treated at a hospital for the coronavirus. “It’s unclear how long he’s been admitted, or how long he’s had the virus … but he is not doing well,” they wrote.

They updated the story with more information from a source, saying, “Jeremih is currently on a breathing ventilator within the ICU he’s being treated at, and we’re told his condition has recently gotten worse.”

Prayers up for Jeremih!