WHOA!

Well, it certainly appears that Hell is freezing over based on Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy’s upcoming Verzuz battle that comes years and years (AND YEARS) after their notorious “post-Icy” beef popped off.

“Tell buddy Get ready Thursday Nov 19 @verzuztv Trap God vs Snowcone ❄️,” captioned Gucci in a shocking plot twist that immediately went viral.

Jeezy eventually responded in an equally petty post that legitimized the once seemingly impossible matchup.

SAY lil guwop SEE YOU ON THE 19th. DON’T SEND YA CLONE! BIG SNO⛄️ #R2, he fired back on IG.

At this point, we’re still proceeding with caution despite both Timbaland and Swizz confirming the battle that replaces the original ATL heavyweight bout between T.I. and Jeezy scheduled at that time.

IT’S OFFICIAL ‼️ Welcome to #VERZUZ season 2. 💥 GUCCI MANE VS JEEZY Thursday, November 19th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @Ciroc

🔥 @NTWRKLIVE pic.twitter.com/yJtaBj3rbK — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) November 15, 2020

“We listened to the people and had to reshuffle the deck on ‘em. Gucci Mane vs Jeezy 💥 This is not a false alarm 🚨 The Super Bowl of the South.🔥 Some said it would NEVER happen, but it’s finally ON.” This Thursday at 5pm PT/8pm ET on @applemusic in HD. Drinks by @Ciroc” announced Verzuz in a strangely deleted then reposted tweet.

Whether they’ll actually be in the same building, we don’t know, but the thought of two sworn enemies with an ACTIVE beef laughing it up while celebrating each other is far-fetched to say the least.

Do you think this is really happening? If so, who ya got–Gucci or Jeezy? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions to the upcoming battle on the flip.