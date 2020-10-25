Bossip Video

It really feels like it’s been forever since we’ve been entertained with the last Verzuz battle–but luckily for fans, the next match-up is officially on the way.

Just a few days back, Jeezy seemed to challenge fellow Atlanta legend T.I. to a battle, which came after Tip declined a similar invitation from Busta Rhymes. Now, things have officially been set in motion.

“#VERZUZ is back with Season 2,” the popular series’ Instagram account announced Saturday, October 24. “T.I. vs Jeezy. Let the celebrations begin.” The rappers will face off on Thursday, November 19, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on both Instagram and Apple Music.

T.I. shared the news to his Instagram page, simply writing, “YKWTFGO” in his caption, while Jeezy said, “What’s a KING without a Crown.”

Once the battle between the Atlanta rapper begins on November 19, it will have been two months since the last showdown, which took place on September 13 between Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. More than 3.7 million viewers tuned in across Instagram and Apple Music to witness the legendary #VERZUZ master class, making the event the most successful matchup to date.

There’s no word on who will be going head-to-head following Jeezy Vs. T.I., but Season 2 is already looking even crazier than the first.