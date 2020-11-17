Bossip Video

Antonio Brown has been laying low for most of the year after a very dramatic 2019, to say the least.

As it turns out, laying low pays off big as Brown is now employed and back with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Luckily for us, that means we get a break from his rap career and can see him on the field instead. But the clean image he acquired over the past few months now seems to be going south due to an incident outside his community gate, according to reports from TMZ.

According to the police report, Brown cussed out the female security guard — saying, “Why are you wasting my f***ing time? You need to let my guest through the f***ing gate.” Brown also allegedly threw his bicycle at the arm of the guard gate and then yelled at the property manager — calling her a “racist bitch.” The Hollywood Police Dept. responded to the scene where an officer says a blue bike was still at the guard shack when they arrived — jammed between the arm and the motor.

It gets worse for Brown, cops say they reviewed security footage which showed AB smashing the security camera and throwing the bike.

Luckily for AB, the HOA president declined to press charges and even downplayed the incident for him, claiming he paid for the damages. Tampa Bay released a statement and stated he’s behaving with them, so they don’t want to hear about it.

Hopefully, this was just a one-time incident and AB can focus 100% on football.