Unemployed Sounds: Antonio Brown Releases Visual For “Runnin” With Stephanie Acevedo [Video]

Antonio Brown Releases Visual For His Song, “Runnin”

Antonio Brown has yet to secure a spot on an NFL roster, but it seems like he’s keeping himself busy with his wannabe rap career. If his sports career really can’t pick up much traction due to it being the offseason, why not go full rapper mode…right? Oddly enough, the rapper life is starting to come to fruition for AB as he also just had the first official diss track written about him by Youtuber-turned-boxer, Logan Paul. So, the diss track combined with all of his recent legal troubles gives him 4 of the 6 infinity stones needed for being a modern-day rapper.

Brown just dropped another visual via Worldstar. The track, “Runnin,” features Stephanie Acevedo and actually isn’t too bad for someone who just started becoming a rapper within the past few months.

You can watch the video for yourself down below.