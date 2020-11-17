Bossip Video

Fans aren’t happy with Meek Mill after he told fellow artists from Philadelphia to stop beefing.

Since Meek is one of the biggest artists to come out of Philly, he tried to use his power and influence to persuade artists in his city to stop all of the violence that’s going on. Unfortunately for him, his good intentions weren’t perceived well by the city’s residents.

“I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs,” he tweeted. “I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!” He continued, “And that’s just a idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!”

While stopping the violence is probably something most people can get behind, the idea of artists putting dead friends and family members “behind them” so that they can move on to get money didn’t go over well with folks.

Following his tweets, Philadelphia natives flooded Meek’s mentions, telling him to stop tweeting. Some commentators mentioned that he should just help out the city instead if he feels so inclined to make a change. Plus, this had fans wondering why he didn’t give this same ultimatum to the other cities that are home to Dreamchaser artists.

Shutup bitch. You promote it all in your music. So either help em or shutup 😭 https://t.co/DdHMFmJ787 — big dog. (@iknowlesbetter) November 16, 2020

Meek Mill: “Philly We Gotta Put The Guns Down” Philly: pic.twitter.com/X3bEjMvDDr — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) November 16, 2020

One local rapper by the name of Poundside Pop went on to troll Meek for hanging out with his opposition, saying he’s banned from north Philadelphia.

PoundSide Pop and His Homeboys says Meek Mill is ban from North Philadelphia , because he’s rocking with there opps . pic.twitter.com/VleE7Y5Jk9 — Best’s Point Of View TV (@povofbest1) November 16, 2020

This caused Meek to flood Poundside’s Instagram comments, telling the rapper that no one can ban him from his city. He went on to say that he’s not going to pick a side in beef that doesn’t directly involve him.

Meek Mill trends on social media after going back and forth with Philly artist Poundside Pop 👀 Meek recently exclaimed how he’s the main one who’s been putting Philly artists on, but Poundside Pop challenges his stances and views in certain things pic.twitter.com/PXDDZHXL1b — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 16, 2020

In the end, Meek ended up deleting his tweets, though he never went back on his initial comments.

What do YOU think about Meek Mill’s message to Philly? Did he have the best intentions or was he wylin? Sound off below!