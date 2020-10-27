Bossip Video

This would be an interesting couple.

LisaRaye Mccoy is “open” to the idea of a date with Meek Mill, 33, at least that’s what she said on her podcast recently. The idea blossomed after Meek actually left a comment under a post of LisaRaye announcing she’ll be starting an OnlyFans account. 53-year-old Mccoy said in the latest episode of her podcast Cocktails With Queens, “Tell him I’m here and tell him to pull through.”

The actress shared on Instagram recently that she planned on showing “everything” on OnlyFans, but we’re not exactly sure what that means. Raye said her reason for joining the risque social media platform was because she’s tired of all the Instagram haters flocking to her comments. She wants a space dedicated for all her real fans.

Meek Mill chimed in on the conversation, commenting that he would like a “VIP package.” Now LisaRaye is reacting and she revealed she would be interested in canoodling with the “Litty” rapper.

We don’t know if LisaRaye is being funny, extending a shot to Meek Mill who just so happens to be the ex of Nicki Minaj, her arch-nemesis!

Nicki fans quickly correlated LisaRaye’s openness to her recent riff involving Nicki. After LisaRaye seemingly dissed Nicki as she praised Lil Kim, Nicki fired back with shots in her verse for “Trollz” rapping, “Dolla Dolla bill come get her, even your man know Nicki do it better.”

What do you think about a possible relationship between LisaRaye and Meek Mill?