Oh, that’s supposed to be cute?

We told you that misogynoir against Kamala Harris was gonna hit different.

According to reporting done by WXYZ, an Oakland sheriff’s deputy has been fired after posting the following racist tweet comparing the first Black woman Vice President-elect in American history to a watermelon. The racism isn’t even new or inventive. Just recycled cliches from the Civil War era. We know cops aren’t always the sharpest knives in the drawer but this guy is a hacKKK.

Sheriff @MikeJBouchard says a part-time @oaklandsheriff deputy has been terminated after this racist social media post. It shows a carving of VP-elect @KamalaHarris from a watermelon and others from a pumpkin. A statement from the sheriff is in the photos. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/pCFN2peQc7 — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 16, 2020

Local NAACP President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony made it plain when asked about the scandal:

“It grows out of [the] past and a recognition that often is linked to buffoonery and to less than,” Dr. Anthony said. “Yes, I believe that the intent was purposely structured to diminish and to dilute the significance of the first African American…. as vice president of these United States. To some people ignorance is bliss.”

Per usual, the unidentified “part-time employee” attempted to gaslight us all when the station reached out to him for comment about this bigoted behavior saying, “I worked hard in my law enforcement career and I am proud of the reputation I earned in my 30 plus years of service. I’m not a racist and never will be.”

Sure you’re not.