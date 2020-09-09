Watch Your Mouth, F**kboy: Trump Thinks It’s Cute To Mock Kamala Harris’ Name, “Kuh-MALL-uh, Kuh-MALL-uh, Kuh-MALL-uh” [Video]

Donald Trump is gonna find himself on the receiving end of some pointed skee-wee slander if he doesn’t watch it. Last night, at one of his Klan-paign rallies in North Carolina he thought it was cute to mock Kamala Harris name by calling her “Kuh-mall-uh”.

Listen, we already know that Trump and his band of bigoted bootlickers are racist pieces of s#!t but this outward display of disrespect toward a name that is derived from Hindi and Hawaiian roots is distasteful to say the very least. The name Kamala means “lotus”, “pale red”, or “garden” in Hindi. “Kamala” is also a name for the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Considering Trump’s hateful policy of “banning” Muslim people from America, this type of behavior reeks of dog-whistling to his debased base that “the brown people are bad”.

During the rally, Mr. Cheetoh made some harmful remarks about Kamala being unfit to be the first “woman president”, but we’ll let you hear it straight from the pig’s mouth:

“People don’t like her. Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country.”

Donald Trump is FARRRRRR from the sharpest knife in the drawer but he’s been 53% of white women’s president for almost 4 years now. He knows exactly how to pronounce Senator Harris’ name and he’s choosing otherwise in an attempt to diminish her.

That’s fine though. If somehow he inexplicably doesn’t know how to say it, he will learn on January 20, 2021, when she takes the oath of office alongside Joe Biden.