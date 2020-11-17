Bossip Video

Lil Wayne has been caught in the middle of the political firestorm that is the 2020 election. Wayne posted a picture on Twitter from his meeting with Trump and ever since nothing was the same. Twitter users slandered and dragged Wayne from Twitter to Facebook, to the newest app, Clubhouse. Many believe Wayne was just there for the bag, but not all money is good money. Plus, Wayne has admitted he lives in his own world and doesn’t pay attention to anything related to the outside world to know enough to comment.

Now, according to reports from TMZ, Wayne may have to call his bodyguard Trump for help soon due to his latest legal issue.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charge is for a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. He was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California.

Howard Srebnick, Wayne’s attorney said that Carter was charged back in December for possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage. “There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person,” Srebnick explained.

He later added, “The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

Wayne had previously served time at Rikers Island due to gun charges, which many have said the police set him up to take the fall for. Regardless, he is a felon facing serious time for his latest incident and will appear in court next month to plead his case.