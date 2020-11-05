Bossip Video

Last week, Lil Wayne turned heads when–out of nowhere–he posted a picture of him and Donald Trump. What made it especially confusing is the fact that Wayne has always lived in his own world and never really been politically charged. For that same reason, the rapper probably hasn’t seen any fans criticisms of his meeting with Trump since then.

The one opinion he happened to see, though, was of his now ex-girlfriend, Denise Bidot. She innocently made it clear she’s not voting for Trump after his endorsement, letting fans know she doesn’t feel the same way he does. Immediately, she followed up with an IG story to clear the air, saying Wayne was still her king despite his MAGA energy.

Later on, rumors would surface that the pair broke up, making many think she kicked Wayne to the curb. On Twitter, she denied those rumors by replying to a headline about their split before deleting the tweet. Then, she took to Instagram to speak on being dumped before deleting her account.

“I did NOT. This is absolutely false. [wide eye emoji,]” “Imagine being dumped over an IG post…that expressed MY political view and encouraged people to vote… It’s definitely 2020.”

Wayne seemingly responded via Twitter with a cryptic message about love, channeling his inner Shakespeare.

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

Denise liked the tweet so hopefully, these two can work out their issues and end 2020 together because of her willingness to stay with him. If her not agreeing but still calling him King is enough to upset him, Wayne has it made.