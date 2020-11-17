Bossip Video

Hi Anaiá!

Earlier, we reported reality star Rah Ali gave birth to her rainbow baby and now she’s sharing the newborn’s name and her face with the world for the first time. Welcome Anaiá Ali to the world! Ali shared details about the baby with PEOPLE, explaining the choice of her baby girl’s name. “I chose it because it’s Arabic and means ‘protected, diligence,’ and I strongly feel God covered she and I the whole way.”

The. 36-year-old was extra protective over her rainbow baby, sharing her experience losing a baby just last year. Earlier this summer, Rah revealed she and her husband was expecting a daughter, announcing to the world with a glamourous photoshoot. Born on Wednesday, Nov. 11, baby Anaiá weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz., measuring 18 inches long. According to PEOPLE, the precious baby girl was delivered at Mercy Hospital in Miami.

Rah broke the news she gave birth on her own media platform, It’s On Site. The star also host a radio show by the same name.

Rah Ali first entered the reality tv scene in 2013 for “Love and Hip Hop: New York” as a friend of Remy Ma and a stiletto dealer. On television, the new mom had a reputation for not backing down from a fight! Since then, Ali has expanded her influence onto her own radio show and media platform an as an influencer for several brands.

So sweet! Congratulations to her!