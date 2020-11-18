Bossip Video

Another day, another salty soup cookie.

Donald Trump didn’t invent racism but he damn sure has emboldened people to put their disdain for Black folks on full display without fear of consequence. A Black family in Discovery Bay, California had to endure one of these biligerent bigots earlier this week.

According to WMC Action News, the Jones family has lived in their home for 12 years without incident until Monday when their neighbor Adana Dean initiated a racist confrontation. This lady must have lost her cotdamn mind because the way she was talking to this family was some s#!t straight out of Lovecraft Country.

“I don’t want to see that dog outside,” Dean, who is white, told the Jones family, who are Black. “You guys are acting like Black people, and you should act like white people. You’re acting like people that aren’t normal.”

This heffa was upset that the Jones family 2-year-old pit bull, Dice, was seen in their yard off the leash. Adana wasn’t done there, she doubled-down on her racist rhetoric a second time.

“You’re a Black person in a white neighborhood, and you’re acting like one. Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?”

Wonder who she voted for a couple weeks ago? Press play down below to see the not-so-shocking video for yourself.

It should be noted that Mr. Jones owns a security firm called Black Anchor Tactical as you see on the hoodies his family is wearing. BAT is a comprised of deputized law enforcement agents who provide corporate security and beyond. Essentially, they are police. The same type of police who people like Adana would probably scream “Blue lives matter!” for…unless they are Black people. Isn’t it ironic? Don’t ya think?