We couldn’t even imagine.

Several parts of Vlad TV’s recent interview with Tiny Harris have been released in piecemeal, and in the latest installment she ends up revealing her deeply personal experience with delivering a stillborn baby after having her first child with rapper T.I.

In 2007, Tiny became pregnant with a girl she name Leyah after having her son King with T.I. but at 6 months things went wrong in the pregnant, causing her to lose the baby. In the interview with Vlad, Tiny began to count the children she has with T.I., almost a humorous moment until she starts to talk about the trauma she experienced losing Leyah.

“It was probably like my saddest moment in my life, when I was at my darkest time,” she said. “I’m always pretty upbeat. I don’t really have a lot of times where I’m like down or feeling depressed or whatever. I don’t really have those moments that much, thank God. I’ve had it here and there, but that was the most I’ve ever been like out of it for weeks and weeks and weeks at a time.”

Visibly shaken up, Tiny continued.

“I was just like, the thought of having a baby but not going home with a baby, that just traumatized me.”

Tiny and T.I. would welcome their son Major a year later and jumped the broom together in 2010. Their daughter Heiress was born in 2016.