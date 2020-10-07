Skrong Genes: Tiny Harris’ Teeny Tot Heiress Shows Off Powerful Vocals Like Her Mama! [Video]

Baby girl Heiress Harris is proof that genetics are strong! The four-year-old offspring of Tiny Harris and T.I. is already blowing babies out of the water with her voice. Recently, Tiny shared a clip of Heiress singing her heart in her IG stories and she was HITTING every note. The clip has since been shared all over the internet.

Heiress performed her rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” for her family. Listen to the teeny tot pelt out those loud notes!

Super cute! Heiress’s Grammy-winning mommy Tiny Harris is a powerful singer herself, earning three platinum albums with singing group Xscape. Heiress also had two big sisters to call on, Deyjah Harris and Zonnique Pullins who’s a singer as well. Pullins was a member of the short-lived QT Posse alongside QT Jazz. The duo eventually went their separate ways and the young star ended up forming the OMG Girlz in 2009 with the help of her mom.

Zonnique is currently pregnant, making Heiress a soon-to-be auntie, but some fans last month weren’t too happy with the news. Zonnique is currently 5 month’s pregnant with her rapper boo Bandhunta Izzy’s child but some fans criticized the 25-year-old for not being married to her boyfriend of two years. Harris was quick to come to her daughter’s defense.

“Zonnique is a very well-rounded woman. She’s not ‘fast.’ She‘s not doing nothing no different than most women or her peers out there”, she explained to PageSix.

