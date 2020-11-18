New IFC Film Exposes How The FBI Surveilled And Stalked Civil Rights Icon MLK [VIDEO]

Big brother is watching you. He was watching Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., too and you see how that turned out.

IFC Films just released the trailer for their new documentary MLK/FBI which explores the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King in the 1960s.

Directed by Emmy® Award-winner and Oscar® Nominee Sam Pollard, the film is releasing in theaters and VOD January 15, 2021. Check out the trailer below:

MLK/FBI has been on the festival circuit since Toronto in September and has earned rave reviews from several leading media outles. The film is very provocative and illustrates in vivid detail how the government identifies and suppresses “enemies of the state.”

MLK/FBI is the first film to uncover the extent of the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, utilizing a trove of documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and unsealed by the National Archives, as well as revelatory restored footage, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists, and the contested meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals. Featuring interviews with key cultural figures, including former FBI Director James Comey, MLK/FBI tells this astonishing and tragic story with searing relevance to our current moment.

RELEASE: In theaters & VOD Friday, January 15, 2021

