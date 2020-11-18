Bossip Video

Today in toxic masculinity…

Nobody really expects wise words to flow freely from LaVar Ball‘s stream-of-consciousness and the “advice” that he gave his sons recently is exactly why. According to TMZ, LaVar was recently the guest on Bro Bible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast and thought it prudent to tell his sons about their future love lives as they play professional sports, specifically, the NBA. Says the Big Baller Brand impresario, “If you’re in this profession, you got all this fame and notoriety — how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not.” He continues, “So, I hate to tell you but you’re going to meet a hoe. Just how it goes, son.”

Oh, but there’s more! LaVar also imparted barbershop wisdom on his sons about dating women who are 30-years-old, saying “You gotta wonder why she’s by herself at 30.”

One might say to themselves, “Well, damn, LaVar, you were a baller at one point, definitely not in the NBA you weren’t THAT good, but you had dreams of being a rich athlete. Wouldn’t that make the boys’ mother a h-…?”

But like an misogynistic iPhone, LaVar, of course, has an app for that saying, “You’re not going to find nobody like I found your mom.”

Oh.