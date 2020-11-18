“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Amber Attempts To Takeover Wedding Rehearsal… From Her Event Planner! [VIDEO]

Weddings are supposed to be a happy occasion… Heavy emphasis on “supposed to be.”

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas” and you know we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip is from Amber’s wedding rehearsal and – WHEW – is it a doozy.

Check out the clip below:

If you’re anything like us, your sympathies are most definitely with Florence right now.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

ControlZilla Amber’s rage reaches its peak on her wedding day and a major wardrobe malfunction leaves everyone shocked. UhhhZilla Roshonda can’t make a decision about her wedding plans, but her feuding parents might force her pick between them.

The upcoming episode of Bridezillas (season 13), airs Thursday, November 19th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV. Will you be watching?

How many of y’all know someone who acts like Amber? What’s the point of hiring a wedding planner if you’re just going to sabotage her? Talk about getting in your own way. Anybody else worried for the future of her marriage? Hopefully her husband knows what he’s getting himself into. He probably does — right?