Just a few weeks after his passing, DaBaby is honoring his brother through music.

Earlier this week, the rapper shared a 1-minute snippet along with the cover art for “My Brother’s Keeper”—a tribute track to his older brother, Glenn Johnson. His brother died by suicide earlier this month. The cover is a photo of a young DaBaby and Johnson together in their childhood living room.

“I been hurt, ain’t got no feelings since we lost you/Feel like a prisoner of my mind, no one to talk to,” DaBaby raps in the clip. “Never let depression go unchecked, that shit’ll cost you/Baby bro gon’ walk down on any n***a that crossed you/Still in my feelings, that shit been on my mind/Need to see somethin’ die, I know who gon’ be my victim.”

Shortly before his death, the 34-year-old posted an emotional video to Instagram claiming he had been frequently wronged throughout his life. DaBaby has already talked about his brother and that mindset in his music, alluding to those same struggles in his “Intro” track.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family

Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy, n***a” “My Brother’s Keeper” is set to drop this Friday, almost three weeks after Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier this week, the “BOP” rapper dropped a new music video for his track “BLIND” alongside Young Thug.