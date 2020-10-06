Preciousness: Stormi Steals The Show While Cooking Halloween Cookies With Kylie Jenner [Video]

Kylie Jenner has been giving everyone luxury quarantine vibes all 2020, flicking it up for Instagram and giving a peek into the lifestyle of the rich and famous.

The only person that can upstage Kylie on social media is her and Travis Scott’s adorable daughter Stormi. Not just on Instagram, either, at the screening for Travis Scott’s Look Mom I Can Fly, she stole the show right there on the red carpet. Plus, whenever she makes an appearance on Kylie’s Youtube channel, you can always expect an overdose of cuteness to be displayed.

Last Christmas, Kylie gave us a look into her home and the holiday decor she chose to set the Christmas vibe for the family and Stormi’s excitement was precious. In her latest Youtube video upload, Kylie gives us a look into her process of making Halloween cookies for her and baby Stormi. Travis and Kylie’s toddler is absolutely adorable as she shows us the perfect toppings to add to the cookies, though they might not end up tasting that great.

You can watch the entire video for yourself below.