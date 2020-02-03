Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Throw StormiWorld2 Party For Dollface Daughter

Stormi Webster Turns Two With StormiWorld2 Party

It’s official! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner officially have a toddler on their hands. The former couple celebrated their daughter Stormi’s second birthday on Saturday. Both mom and dad posted sweet tributes to their daughter on Instagram.

And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕

“2 Is better than 1 “

2 might mean more to me than to u

2 things I do to live thru you

2 remember ever thing I do wit u

2 words I say before I leave from u

Love u

Dad

Sweet! Great salute from an awesome #girldad.

Kylie marked her daughter’s special birthday with the launch of her Stormi Collection via Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian posted a special message to her niece featuring an adorable photo of Stormi and Chi sharing a luxury towel, likely after a swim.

Happy Birthday my sweet baby Stormi. We love you so much!!!! Thank you for being the best cousin to my babies 💕

Kris “Lovey” Jenner also posted in honor of her beautiful granddaughter.

Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room… I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey ❤️ #HappyBirthdayStormi

Travis’ 2 Is Better Than 1 caption carried over to his daughter’s second birthday party, which, like her first birthday party, followed her father’s amusement park themed AstroWorld activation/tour/album and was aptly named STORMIWORLD2. We’re guessing that the 2 is better than 1 theme is why the party offered up both Troll’s World and Frozen World areas with games and rides.

Kylie wore an outfit to match Stormi’s and Travis rocked a StormiWorld2IsBetterThan1 tee.

