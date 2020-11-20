Bossip Video

Young Thug rarely does interviews. Even being one of the biggest names in music, to this day, you can probably only find a handful if you scour the entire internet.

The main reason is that he doesn’t have to do any interviews to stay relevant–but also, just like any other celeb, people love to twist his words around when he does decide to do them.

Recently, he appeared on T.I.’s Expeditiously podcast, which we can’t really count as an interview with the history between Thug and T.I. The pair knew each other way before Thug started rapping, so this more of a conversation than a media personality interviewing a rapper.

In the interview, Thug finally responds to the rumors and stories that if it wasn’t for him, Lil Baby would have never started rapping. Baby was the first to drop bits of the story on The Breakfast Club, telling the tale of how Young Thug would pay him whatever he would make in the streets to stay in the studio and record instead. Thug opened up to TIP about when he knew Lil Baby could really do music if he applied himself.

“Lil Baby went on record in saying that you used to pay him just to focus on rap,” T.I. asked Thug. “That n—a didn’t know who he was,” Thug responded.

“I used to read that young n—-‘s captions on his pictures and call him like, ‘bruh, you know you can rap.’ He in jail like, ‘bruh, I’mma goddam get out, I’mma goddam get me some money, get me a bag and do what I need to do.'”

If there’s one thing Thug is going to do, it’s lookout for his people and put them in a position to win. We could all use a best friend like Young Thug.