4ver In SLAAT: Young Thug Gifts Fiancé Jerrika Karlae A New Ferrari

It’s been sunny days for the future Mrs. Thugger who just received a drop-top Ferrari. Young Thug gifted Jerrika Karlae and spanking new red Ferrari over the weekend and his sweetie was head-over-heels about her gift. Jerrika says she woke up to the surprise from Thugger, who has been her number one supporter as she buds as an artist.

Woke up to this bad b*tch outside thanks boss @thuggerthugger1 you forever coming thru !!!

Jerrika and Young Thug had been going strong for the past several years, keeping clear of any negative headlines. In 2017, the couple publicly spat after Jerrika alleged she found Thug’s “secret” cell phone filled with proof of infidelities. Thug immediately responded by begging Jerrika for forgiveness online.

Going by the name “Karlae”, Jerrika has been building a solid music career. She was first featured on Thug’s “U Ain’t Slime Enough” in 2018. Thugger has been showing Jerrika lots of support in her music career. The “Barter 6” rapper broadcasted an upcoming collab he has with Jerrika called “Jimmy Choo,” which is set to release on Friday.

Super sweet!