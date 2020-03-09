The Breakfast Club: Lil Baby Discusses Young Thug As A Mentor, His New Album + More [Video]

Lil Baby Discusses Young Thug, His New Album & More

Lil Baby returned to New York City this week to visit Revolt TV’s morning show The Breakfast Club for his third interview.

Lil Baby has come a long way since his first interview, in which his label boss CEO Pee did most of the talking and Baby barely said a word. Even though he’s still not the most talkative guy in the world, you can see the difference in how comfortable he is with fame this time around.

Baby has tons to discuss as he currently has the number 1 album in the country–and even better, he didn’t have to pull any weird tactics to get there like pop star Selena Gomez recently had to. With him and Roddy Ricch getting their albums to the top spot with ease, it’s safe to say rap is really the most popular genre in the world right now, and that probably won’t change any time soon. The rapper even discusses his infamous first interview with the world’s most dangerous morning show, speaking on his decision to take rap seriously after he first came on the show, because back then, he was halfway in the streets and halfway in the rap game.

Later on in the interview, he also sings the praises of his mentor, Young Thug, who used to pay him to stay out the streets and get in the studio instead. It’s safe to say it all worked out for him in the end as he is the reigning king of hip-hop at the moment.

You can catch The Breakfast Club on your local TV listings here or watch Lil Baby’s interview down below.