Kendrick Lamar just inked an exclusive global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group.

In a statement on Tuesday, which was included in Tuesday’s Music Business Worldwide report on the agreement, Universal Music Publishing Group CEO and chairman Jody Gerson praised Lamar’s lyrical prowess as a reason he’s looking forward to working with the Top Dawg Entertainment artist and the rest of his team.

“Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music,” Gerson said. “I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith, and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision.”

As for Tiffith, he claims Gerson and the UMPG team were “passionate from the jump” about working together. “She fought to make the deal happen,” the TDE labelhead said.

The current roster for Universal Music Publishing Group features a number of Lamar’s previous collaborators, including SZA, Imagine Dragons, U2, and Taylor Swift. Other artists include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Elton John, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Justin Timberlake, blink-182, Post Malone, Halsey, Rosalía, Pearl Jam, and more.

Hopefully, this means we’re that much closer to Kendrick releasing another album.