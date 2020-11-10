Bossip Video

Saweetie is the latest celeb to take a crack at Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.

Saweetie is the chart-topping rapper we all know and love from hit singles like “Icy Girl,” “Tap In,” “Back to the Streets,” and “My Type.” Her debut album, Pretty B**ch Music, is set to drop this year…But how will this lover of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos go when it comes to chowing down on the Hot One hot sauce gauntlet?

Find out if the notorious Icy Girl can stay cool while answering questions about leveraging the power of the internet to fuel virality, how early-career freestyling informs her songwriting process, the key to making a perfect thizz face, and her love of oysters and hot dogs from Costco. Will the hot sauces stand in Saweetie’s way to conquer the wings of death? Or will Saweetie join the likes of DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty, Taraji P. Henson, Ricky Gervais, and more stars who couldn’t fight their way through to the end? Get the milk ready!

Check out the latest episode of First We Feast’s hit series Hot Ones down below to see how Saweetie handles the heat:

In other Saweetie news, the rapper has officially launched her Icy University online course for woman looking to level up their finances and romance life. The in-depth course teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to start a company and provides motivational support. For the ladies who are interested, Saweetie is even giving students who sign up tips on how you can score yourself an 8 figure man too. Peep the ad below and register and enroll here.