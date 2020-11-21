Bossip Video

Congratulations, Summer!

There’s no longer need for fans of Summer Walker to speculate anymore! The singer has revealed today that she is, indeed, with child.

The 24-Year-old “Over It” singer showed off her growing baby bump in an Instagram photo, simply adding angel emojis in the caption. The mom-to-be was all smile as she placed her hand directly on her burgeoning belly. Conveniently, Summer turned the comments off on the post.

Summer is currently in a relationship with producer London on da Track.Previously, the mother of one of London’s children named Eboni put news of his new baby on the way on blast, telling Instagram followers that Summer was indeed pregnant.

Summer refused to confirm if she was or not, calling the woman a weirdo. Instead, Summer claimed to be “bloated.” Maybe she was bloated then, but she definitely looks pregnant here! How cute!

Summer and London have been coupled up for over a year already. Earlier this year she gushed on Instagram about their first date together.

“Our first date was soo much fun. We went bowling, ate, shopping, and then hit the strip club. I never seen someone throw so much money in my life.”