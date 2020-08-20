Plastic Surgeries: THIS ‘Celebrity’ Surgeon Confirms Knifing-Up Summer Walker’s Nose

The Beverly Hills plastic surgeon responsible for Summer Walker’s apparent nose surgery has confirmed the singer did undergo the knife. It’s been months of speculation from fans who noticed Summer Walker looked a lot different in the face after posting up some selfies in February compared to her old Instagram photos. The singer never actually confirmed she went under the knife, even though she was trending on Twitter over her new appearance.

Why did SUMMER WALKER get a nose job???? 😢😢😢😢 her face was perfect pic.twitter.com/ti5ZtNiPJ3 — ur fav toxic scorpio (@saneevanee) February 14, 2020

Now Dr. Harrison Lee, a facial plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty and face feminization, is taking credit for Summer’s face. Dr. Harisson is the same surgeon responsible for Caitlyn Jenner’s facial transformation. A cosmetic surgery page tagged the doctor in a photo of Summer, crediting the surgeon for her rhinoplasty and he reposted it, taking the credit.

Dr. Lee was QUIIIICCKKKKK to confirm he did Summers Nose 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gOhndC6RTF — PLASTIC SURGERY CONSULTANT (@KosmeticKrys) August 19, 2020

Lately, Summer Walker has been practicing veganism, and sharing with her followers her vegan practices. The “Come Thru” singer even put up a PSA, looking to hire a vegan chef in Los Angeles. But then, new-to-veganism Summer was trending again for offering parents advice on feeding their children “fruits and veggies” in a blender instead of “processed” food. People found her advice offensive, suggesting parents were “weird” for giving their babies formula instead of pears and apples and peas.

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government s**t. Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it’s too expensive.”

She even debated with a fan, adding:

“A pear 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don’t understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1pear 43 cent, Meal 2 apple 74 cent, Meal 3 peas 50 cent, $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it’s cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks.”

Summer Walker on IG teaching people how to feed their kids for $12/wk with all fresh foods 🍑🥭🍎 pic.twitter.com/gu6bZlQlPH — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 16, 2020

Summer’s take on a baby’s “healthy” diet had her getting dragged by confused fans, unfortunately. After receiving backlash, she hasn’t posted an official response to people who disagree with her parenting advice. Welp!

Summer Walker fixing dinner for her kids: pic.twitter.com/mbfi8uTwnC — MoeshaShouldveTookTheSaturn (@kyngkey__) August 17, 2020

What do you guys think about Summer’s surgeon confirming the rumors?