Bossip Video

Does Summer Walker have a baby on the way? The rumor sparked a MESSY social media fight between her and London on The Track’s baby mama.

Pregnancy rumors are circulating about “Over It” singer Summer Walker and it’s her boyfriend’s baby mama who is spilling the beans. The rumor starter is Eboni Ivorii, the mother of London’s Track’s daughter Paris.

London has several child support cases on going, including one involving Eboni where she says he’s suing actually suing her for child support. She alleges the multi-platinum producer is asking two other women with his children to pay up as well.

“I said what I said. Yeah Summer pregnant by a n***a putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

Eboni appears to be upset that Summer Walker is allegedly joining his baby mama brigade — either that or she’s just opening poking fun at the situation. However, she isn’t the first person to claim Summer has a baby on the way. Rumors have been swirling for weeks from fans who’ve been sharing screen shots of Summer, zooming in on her stomach.

In response to the baby mama’s allegations, Summer clapped back denying she’s even knocked up.

“Y’all weirdos. Who demands a stranger to tell you if they pregnant. Lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b*tch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

Summer says she’s “bloated.”

Her Instagram account wasn’t the only place she responded. Summer opened up her DMs and sent a group text to two of the mothers of London’s children asking them why they’re “obsessed” with her after Eboni posted a message alleging she’s pregnant. The two ladies exchanged jabs on social media thereafter.

Eboni called Summer “puppy bunny” after she alleged she was a “clout chaser” with financial issues.

Previously, London sued his son’s mother Erica Vorters for full custody of their son, London, after claiming he believes Erica is not “psychologically, physically or financially capable.” Erica also accused London of being way behind on his $1,100 a month child support and currently owed more than $20,000.

The case is still ongoing.