Bossip Video

ADG!

Newark-native AllStarrDaGreat (aka ADG) has always been obsessed with cars, specifically high-performance vehicles, that shine in his fast and furious new visuals for hellcat anthem “SRT.”

“Like many kids growing up in hoods all across the country, if you weren’t in school you were hustling or trapping,” says ADG.

“When you became successful at whatever grind you chose, you’d cop the SRT. It was like a status symbol that you ‘made it’. So I wanted to bring that story to life with this song and video.”

The east coast lyricist blends 90’s bars with cadences that represent the new era of the culture. As a result, he’s being hailed as the predecessor to the Rap kingdom Jay Z and Notorious B.I.G built.

In high school, ADG traveled around the globe hooping as well as writing poetic lyrics and recording. He gained invaluable experiences that would eventually contribute to his autobiographical flow, which has connected deeply with his solid fanbase.

Raised in a music-heavy household that gave equal airtime to rap and classic R&B, ADG developed a keen ear for prolific rhymes and soulful rhythms. His artistic influences, Jay Z and Prince, reflect that philosophy.

At the dawn of his career, ADG signed an artist deal with Big Block of Block ENT and Bad Boy South and relocated to Atlanta. That alignment proved to be short-lived.

However, the young spitter didn’t return home empty handed or headed. ADG had amassed a diverse catalog of material and also learned the business side of the industry.

With a renewed sense of purpose and passion, ADG made a triumphant return to the game with his single “Randy Foye” featuring notable emcee Benny The Butcher.

In typical ADG style, he creatively pays homage to the NBA great while simultaneously incorporating his love for the sport and mapping a legacy for the city of Newark.

ADG is signed to a partnership agreement with Jason Geter’s Heavy Sound Lab imprint.

Geter is the co-founder of Grand Hustle Records where he signed and managed the career of rapper/entertainer T.I., in addition to inking deals with Iggy Azalea and Travis Scott, whom he also discovered.

Stream “SRT” here and follow ADG’s journey to Rap stardom here.