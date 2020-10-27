Bossip Video

Iggy doesn’t want anyone mincing her words.

Iggy Azalea is clarifying a statement she made that lead fans to think her baby daddy, rapper Playboi Carti, wasn’t actively helping raise their son. The co-parents are no longer in a romantic relationship, according to Iggy who said she’d rather be alone.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air, “Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

Iggy later added:

“What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship.”

Originally, Iggy vented about her relationship, hinting there was an issue with loyalty between her and her ex. She eventually added clues that Carti was allegedly lying to her, something she wouldn’t tolerate.

“You lost a real 1. People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Playboi Carti has not commented about their break up publicly.

As we previously reported, fans were super confused to learn that Iggy and Carti were even together in the first place, let alone sharing a little one together. The “Fancy” rapper explained back in June why she decided to keep her pregnancy on the low until after her delivery.

“I have a son,” she revealed at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

Back in August, Iggy teamed up with Tinashe on a new track and music video for their single “DLNW.” Around that same time, the Australian bombshell was photographed pushing her newborn son Onyx inside a $2500 Fendi stroller in Los Angeles. That baby has some expensive taste!

What do YOU think about this whole debacle with Playboi Carti and Iggy? Are something’s better-left private?