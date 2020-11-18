Bossip Video

Despite the challenges of 2020 Travis Scott is having one of the best years of his career. He kicked off the year being the first innovator of live performances during lockdown with his Fortnite concert. He delivered an amazing collaboration with McDonald’s that made headlines everywhere. Now he is one of the head creative minds for Playstation. He couldn’t have done this without his fans so now Travis is giving back to them according to Complex.

The Astroworld rapper announced the launch in conjunction with Houston’s third annual Travis Scott Day, which was proclaimed to celebrate the artist’s successful Astroworld Festival as well as his contributions to the city that raised him. The foundation agreed to a multi-year partnership with the city of Houston as well as the New School’s Parsons School of Design. Among its first initiatives is the kickoff of the HBCU Waymon Webster Scholarship program, named after Scott’s grandfather. “Waymon Webster was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,” Scott said in a press release. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

Travis hand picked the first 2020-2021 scholarship winners on Twitter a few weeks back. The foundation will also bring nutritional skills and agricultural economics to Houston schools. Parsons is always partnering with the foundation for an unprecedented fashion design program. Safe to say Travis is giving the blessings fans gave him right back.