Future is back coupled up.

Future is actively exploring his options after he and Lori Harvey split, and this time he’s coupled up with a budding rapper. The 37-year-old star is dating 22-year-old Instagram influencer Dess Dior and everyone has something to say about it, including his baby mama Brittni Mealy fans believe.

Right now the lovers are on vacation at an undisclosed location, posting themselves horseback riding on white-sand beaches on their Instagram stories. Fans of both Dess and Future noticed they’ve been in similar locations in the past few days, putting two and two together but now they have solid proof since Dess posted a steamy bathroom selfie of her and Future.

First, the lovers pulled up to do some luxurious shopping together, with Dess capturing the moment on video.

After a full day of fun, Dess shared the following snap of herself and Mr. Pluto to her followers.

If people weren’t sure from the video, the photo confirmed it for them. Another clue was Future’s baby mama, Brittni Mealy, seemingly throwing subs the entire weekend. Fans were wondering why she was taking shots at Dess on social media for her steamy vacay pics with Hendricks, especially since the two have not been together for almost 2 years.

Mealy and Future called it quits back in 2018, following news that Joie Chavis was pregnant with the “Honest” rapper’s baby. Brittni told fans at the time of their split:

“Anytime anyone seen us together it’s because it’s what he wanted and begged for! Good luck to anyone who thinks he is going to change…”

Yikes!