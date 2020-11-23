Bossip Video

Saweetie finally got around to putting in her 2 cents on those Quavo cheating rumors, and unsurprisingly, she’s not happy about the storyline being perpetrated.

Quavo, himself, responded to these rumors right away, seemingly wanting to nip the whole thing in the bud as soon as possible. But a few days later, it seems like the random whispers surrounding their relationship still weren’t sitting well with Saweetie.

Saweetie took to Twitter to address the whole thing head-on, writing, “Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo a** in trouble cuz I don’t play that s**t.”

Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that shit. — ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 21, 2020

The completely out-of-nowhere buzz about a supposed relationship between Quavo and Reginae Carter started on Thursday night during Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle. Comedian Gerald Huston tagged Quavo in the Instagram Live comments, writing, “u still f***ing colormenae?” and because he has a verified check, people believed he had some sort of insider info.

Wait hold on … Quavo and Reginae was fucking ? pic.twitter.com/hBeoS6wuya — Youtube: excusemyKARIZMA (@excusemyKARIZMA) November 20, 2020

After that, the rumor continued to build when Quavo addressed it on Twitter, writing in a since-deleted tweet, “Internet Crazy Man. Not Weezy Daughter No!” followed by a snowflake emoji, probably representing his undying love and devotion for his Icy Girl, Saweetie.

Following all the hoopla, Gerald Huston took to Instagram to explain his shtick as a comedian, admitting to trolling Quavo and completely pulling the idea that he was messing with Reginae out of his a**.