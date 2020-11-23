Bossip Video

Following his highly-anticipated and incredibly unexpected Verzuz battle against his real-life rival Gucci Mane, Jeezy is letting the world know why he kept himself calm, cool, and collected throughout the entire thing.

In a recent interview with Big Boy on The Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, Jeezy explains how he was able to stay so calm throughout the entire battle.

“I just felt like I wasn’t gonna lose my cool—I wasn’t gonna let anyone, including myself, drag me back 20 years,” he said in the interview “I worked so hard to get in a place where things are good for me. I got multiple things going on, I employ a lot of people, and everybody depend on me. Matter of fact, I got a daughter that I love very much. I gotta make it back home to her.”

He continued with his explanation, saying, “I’m not putting myself in no position to prove no point to nobody that I’m real. I been real. … It’s solid, ain’t nothin’ ever gonna change that. I don’t have anything to prove. The only thing that I gotta prove to myself is I wanna be better than I was yesterday. … That would have been an L for me to walk out of there and be like, ‘Yo, I just really lost my composure out in the world because somebody was playing with me like we in the sixth grade.’”

Check out the full interview down below to hear more about why Jeezy decided to do that battle in the first place along with so much more about his personal life and his music:

https://youtu.be/0_v5cXbpqjw