Quavo is doing his own rumor control.

Last night everyone and they mama was tuned into Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle on Instagram live (even Stacey Abrams!) and while half of the entertainment was in the comment section, one accusation about Quavo posted by a comedian almost had folks in a tizzy. The random person accused Quavo of cheating on Saweetie with Reginae Carter, catching peoples’ eyes.

Quavo cheated on Saweetie with Reginae (Lil Wayne's daughter) ? Even an unproblematic bad bitch can't keep a man or Is it a Migos thing ? 😭😭😭 — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) November 20, 2020

The spectator and verified comedian, Gerald Huston randomly asked Quavo the question in the comment section, suggesting that he was sexually involved with Lil Wayne’s 21-year-old daughter, Reginae Carter. The comment was so random, it spread around the internet fast with folks wondering if the accusation was true.

Welp! Quavo spoke up to defend himself, his body, and his relationship with Saweetie after folks ran wild with the trolling comedian’s comment. Apparently, Hurston was in the Verzuz chat asking celebrities random questions as a form of entertainment and the rumor is baseless.

Quavo posted and deleted on Twitter, “Internet crazy man, not Weezy daughter no!”

Good for him for clarifying that!

Unfortunately as a celebrity, when you’re trending for creeping or not, other rumors come out of the woodwork. One random Twitter user named Mimi who does private work for OnlyFans claims she actually has slept with Quavo, adding that he’s not worth fighting over.

“Ewwww Saweetie and Reginae better not start arguing over Quavo …I’ve had the d*ck…it’s trash”, Mimi wrote.

Ewwww Saweetie and Reginae better not start arguing over Quavo …I’ve had the dick…it’s trash 🥴 — Mimi Tijernia (@MirandaTijernia) November 20, 2020

Well, ok. Hopefully, Saweetie and Quavo are laughing about this now. What do you think about this random rumor started about Quavo and Reginae spreading so easily? Is this OnlyFans model telling the truth too?

