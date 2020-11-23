Bossip Video

Make arresting gross a**holes great again.

As if Trump supporters could be any more disgusting, now, a particularly revolting MAGA moron has helped the party of #45 reach a new low. According to TMZ, a 61-year-old man named Raymond Deskins has been charged with a misdemeanor for simple assault after a confrontation with an anti-Trumper on the soon-to-be-fired President’s own golf course.

Deskins accosted a woman who was speaking ill of his zaddy Donald and approached her, without wearing a mask or any face covering whatsoever and coughs forcefully on her while also blowing his potentially COVID-riddled breath in her direction.

Don’t take our word for it. Peep the video.

Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq2mMH1At0 — Douglas Christian (@DougChristianDC) November 21, 2020

Welp, this soup cookie asked for the cops and ye shall receive. Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to see the incident so they advised both parties to seek a warrant against one another and battle it out in court. The unidentified woman followed through and the soup cookie did not.

Ultimately, Deskin was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court. To this point, we haven’t seen anyone actually be charged for coughing on another person outside of law enforcement officers. It will be interesting to see what consequences come of this. People are dying from COVID-19 daily and this guy thinks it is cute to cough on folks.

SMFH.