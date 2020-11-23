Bossip Video

That’s Ms. G to you!

Chicago rapper/entrepreneur Carla G is ready to dominate a crowded female Rap scene with her impressive blend of sass and swag that pops on spicy new single “Yo N****.”

Blossoming from a family full of musical talent, it wasn’t long before she perfected her boastful lyrics while embracing her sexuality.

At this point, it’s now or never for the promising rapper who left school to pursue a music career with a sound that’s all her own.

From various business ventures to Def Jam Rap competitions, she’s put everything into her journey fueled by provocative lyrics, compelling fashion choices and an enviable bad bish demeanor.

With raunchy quotables and a fiery tongue, Carla G’s lyricism and flow are A1 and was on full display on her remix to Biggie’s “Get Money” that catapulted her

Influenced by lyrical New York legend Fabolous and Kanye West, the young MC has unapologetically made her mark in an increasingly woman-centric industry.

“I feel like men [are] just threatened women kind of dominating right now because they [are] so used to being in control of putting women on records,” said JT of the City Girls. “And now, women are starting to team up and do it without them, so it’s like now they got so much to say. Because back then, you had to get on a hot song with a man to go Number 1 or even chart, but now women just doing it [themselves]. They going to always have something to say.”

When she’s not in the booth, she enjoys arcades, the gun range and running her business “LoveHouse” where she sells lingerie and toys as a renaissance woman of many talents with a busy schedule on and off stage.

Stream “Yo N****” here and follow her on IG here.