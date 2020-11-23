Yung Miami Reveals She Wishes She Made “Old Town Road,” During City Girls “Song Association” Game

Song Association on PERIOD!

City Girls were the latest to take on ELLE Magazine’s “Song Association” challenge and they fell a little short of the goal, failing to find songs for several words they were given. The group did pick a number of their own songs to perform as well as songs by Saweetie, Mulatto, Ella Mai, Cherish, and Xscape.

This might actually be one of the funniest episodes of Song Association we’ve ever watched. Check out the segment below:

What was your favorite part? It was the singing off-key for us… Just kidding. We love JT and Miami and were so happy to see them having a good time.

Did it surprise you that they picked so many of their own songs? Also, we loved JT choosing “Bad & Bougie” for the song she wishes she made — and you know we caught how she couldn’t leave bae – Uzi Vert – out when she credited the popular hit. We also love that Yung Miami was fiscally responsible about her song selection — it didn’t matter so much how much she loved the song she picked as it’s popularity.

We know Ella Mai, Saweetie, Xscape, Mulatto, and Cherish are all hype to have songs JT and Miami can sing on cue!