Jason Momoa wanted to surprise one of his biggest fans, Danny Sheehan, by giving him a surprise call on FaceTime last week.

The Aquaman star reached out to the 7-year-old after seeing a viral video of Sheehan getting one of his action figures. According to reports from Deadline, Danny Sheehan was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, pineoblastoma, in January 2017 and has been battling the illness for the last three years.

In the precious viral video, Sheehan unwraps the Aquaman toy and proclaims, “I love Aquaman!” also going on to say it’s his favorite character. After making the call, Momoa went on to post part of his conversation with the young boy onto his Instagram page.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends, and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny, who is going through chemo and has cancer,” Momoa captioned an Instagram video.“I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his [GoFundMe] is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO. Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident! Aloha J.”

Watch the heartwarming video for yourself down below:

Towards the end of the clip, Momoa promises to gift Danny one of his tridents and he invites him to the set of “Aquaman 2” when they begin filming in London next year. Sheehan’s GoFundMe Page has seen an outpour of support and donations from fans all around the world too. The campaign has been able to gather a whopping $120,000 thus far.

So cute! Big ups to Jason for this!