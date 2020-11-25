Bossip Video

Barack Obama has been a very busy 44th POTUS lately.

President Obama has been everywhere promoting his new record-breaking memoir “A Promised Land”. This morning, The Breakfast Club had the opportunity to sit down in-person with the man himself to talk about not only the book, but a myriad of topics that concern him like the erosion of democracy under the Trump administration, the marital issues that he’s faced with Forever First Lady Michelle, and racism.

The President also addressed the ongoing elephant in the room, “what has Barack Obama done for Black people?”

We know that the trolls, the ignorant, and the haters love to rant about how President Obama did “nothing for us” during his eight years in office when nothing could be further from the truth. Sure, maybe your whole family isn’t swimming in gold coins like Scrooge McDuck, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a list of things that he implemented that helped plenty of people in our community. Maybe it’s a marketing problem. If he had just named these policies “strictly 4 my ni**az” then maybe people would be more inclined to do the knowledge but we digress.

Press play down below and peep the conversation that DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God had with good ol’ Barry-O.