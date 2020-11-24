Exclusive: Saweetie Says Michelle Obama Would Be First On Her Wishlist For A Celebrity Lunch Date [VIDEO]

Turns out Michelle Obama is Saweetie’s “Type” of role model.

The singer is a guest on this week’s episode of OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show” and Watson asked her if she had the choice of lunch with Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey or Michelle Obama, who would be her first, second and third choice.

With no hesitation, Saweetie responded that Michelle Obama would be her first choice, noting that being the wife of the first Black President is a huge accomplishment. We’d take that a step further and say that even beyond holding down the White House as First Lady, Michelle Obama also has been a remarkable role model, an excellent public speaker and a tremendous motivation for many of us, particularly women of color.

You can tune in for the full episode of “The Carlos Watson Show” featuring Saweetie HERE

Will you be watching?

Would you have made the same selection as Saweetie? Beyonce, Oprah and Michelle Obama are all incredible, inspiring Black women and they all bring so much to the table uniquely. Saweetie is no slouch either. She’s an amazing marketer and comes across as one of the most down to earth celebrities we’ve ever encountered.