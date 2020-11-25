Bossip Video

Just like every single year, the announcement of the nominations for The GRAMMYs this year caused a lot of folks–including both artists and fans–to question the awards show’s legitimacy.

On Tuesday, following the nominations going public, a lot of artists had something to say; Nicki Minaj slammed The GRAMMYs for not nominating her back in 2012, while Wiz Khalifa pointed out the hypocrisy of all the musicians–like himself–who constantly point out the illegitimacy of the show while still waiting, hoping, and wishing for an award from the same people.

Another artist who took issue with the nominations was Teyana Taylor, who had a problem with the nominees in the Best R&B Album Category only being men.

“Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d**k in this category,” she tweeted.

When one fan replied, saying other categories–like Best Rock Performance–had only women nominated, Teyana simply told them to stay out of Black women’s business.

“My point is MY POINT. I said what da f**k I said,” Taylor replied. “It shoulda been some WAP’s in tha R&B category. Instead it was filled with a bunch of [eggplant]’s, Now stay outta black women business.”

She went on to amplify a fan’s tweet who said that the women of R&B “CARRIED this year,” simply writing, “Period.”

Justin Bieber was another artist who shared his disapproval of the academy too. Although the “Sorry” singer is nominated for the upcoming ceremony, the former teen idol was upset that some of his songs from his latest album Changes were being nominated under the Pop category. The Biebz says those cuts off the album were undeniably R&B tracks.

Justin took to his Instagram to share his disapproval with fans.

“Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms,” Bieber prefaced his Instagram message before explaining his issue with the academy.

“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album,” he wrote. “It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

